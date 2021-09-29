Crane (NYSE:CR) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Crane (NYSE:CR) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.23.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $94.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.79 and its 200 day moving average is $94.79. Crane has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $796.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.45 million. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $51,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Crane by 1.1% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Crane by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Crane by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

