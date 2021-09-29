Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,308,404 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399,973 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Credicorp worth $642,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 59,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Credicorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BAP. Grupo Santander cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, cut shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.43.

NYSE BAP opened at $113.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $88.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.21 and a 200-day moving average of $122.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $924.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.65 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.