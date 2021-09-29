Credit Suisse Group Increases FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $395.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $350.00 to $395.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.56.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of FDS stock opened at $383.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $369.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $390.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,704,739. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,499,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,441,000 after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 982,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,743,000 after acquiring an additional 44,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after purchasing an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,266,000 after purchasing an additional 60,241 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.