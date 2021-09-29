Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) is D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,916 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 30,655 shares during the quarter. Cree comprises 2.0% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Cree worth $11,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cree in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the first quarter worth about $66,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cree by 16.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,025 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cree by 113.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,204 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter.

CREE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America cut Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.46. The stock had a trading volume of 30,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.44. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 83.60%. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Cree, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

