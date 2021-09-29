Critical Contrast: Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) and Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF)

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) and Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sharecare and Covalon Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharecare N/A N/A -$17.38 million N/A N/A Covalon Technologies $19.19 million 2.80 -$5.17 million N/A N/A

Covalon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Sharecare.

Profitability

This table compares Sharecare and Covalon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharecare N/A N/A N/A Covalon Technologies -3.39% -11.24% -2.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sharecare and Covalon Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharecare 0 0 2 0 3.00 Covalon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sharecare presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.96%. Given Sharecare’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sharecare is more favorable than Covalon Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.8% of Sharecare shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sharecare beats Covalon Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Covalon Technologies Company Profile

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of patent-protected medical products. It focuses on the wound care, infection management, and surgical procedures. The firm sells its products under the brand name Covalon. Its products categories include advanced wound care, vascular access, perioperative care, moisture barriers and urology. The company was founded by Valerio DiTizio, William Jackson and Frank DiCosmo on April 28, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

