Crown Price Hits $0.0513 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $784.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can now be bought for $0.0513 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crown has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,402.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.68 or 0.01157207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.53 or 0.00612061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.98 or 0.00301815 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00047232 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003383 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,113,747 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.