Crust Hits Market Cap of $74.00 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last seven days, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001438 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00049376 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $388.20 or 0.00895236 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.