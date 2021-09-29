CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.88. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

