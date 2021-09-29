CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.46

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.46 and traded as high as C$17.55. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$17.15, with a volume of 166,970 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.01 target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.99, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.87. The firm has a market cap of C$3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.0699 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 122.69%.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

