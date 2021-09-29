Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 8.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cummins by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.3% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $229.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.69.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

