Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.32

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 1547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

