D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Buys Shares of 88,382 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 88,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 386,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 147,292 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 91,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 300,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 28,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.84.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.23. 624,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,518,534. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

