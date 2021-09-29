D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,801 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786,073 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10,082.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,787,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750,600 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $137,618,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,578,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,544,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $60.62. 368,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,572,359. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.70 billion, a PE ratio of -26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

