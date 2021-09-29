D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Takes $5.15 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after buying an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,771,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in CVS Health by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $357,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,402 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CVS Health by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,205,107 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,185,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,604 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.88. The stock had a trading volume of 348,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,377,771. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $114.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

