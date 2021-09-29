D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the period. MongoDB comprises approximately 1.4% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 969.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. raised their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.44.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.53, for a total transaction of $7,050,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 42,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,013,547.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.32, for a total value of $12,576,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,697,026.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 175,965 shares of company stock valued at $69,874,053 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $462.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,211. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.11 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.51 and a 1-year high of $518.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.09.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

