Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $324.16

Shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $324.16 and traded as low as $321.96. Daily Journal shares last traded at $322.96, with a volume of 1,969 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.16. The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $445.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.75.
Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 286.74%. The business had revenue of $13.56 million during the quarter.
About Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO)
Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.
