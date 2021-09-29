Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $324.16

Shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $324.16 and traded as low as $321.96. Daily Journal shares last traded at $322.96, with a volume of 1,969 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.16. The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $445.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 286.74%. The business had revenue of $13.56 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DJCO. RWWM Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 252,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,379,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,378,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the 1st quarter valued at $4,851,000. 40.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

