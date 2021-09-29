Darwin Advisors LLC Purchases 92,788 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Darwin Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 276.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,788 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.3% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Darwin Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $113.47. 13,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,615. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

