Darwin Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Darwin Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

ALGN traded down $3.44 on Wednesday, hitting $673.88. 8,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,352. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $695.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $625.04. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $310.03 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 77.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,186 shares of company stock worth $15,459,858. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

