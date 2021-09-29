Darwin Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Darwin Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,815 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.9% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 29.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 208.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $351,883,000 after purchasing an additional 500,297 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 22.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,330,808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,107,996,000 after purchasing an additional 422,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 8.8% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,942,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,349,733,000 after purchasing an additional 401,219 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

ADBE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $578.62. 33,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,496. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $639.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.80. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

