Darwin Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Darwin Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,761 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.25.

NYSE HD traded up $4.06 on Wednesday, reaching $337.86. 59,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,935,281. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $330.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

