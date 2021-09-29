David D. Petratis Sells 2,841 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $390,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE ALLE traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.22. The stock had a trading volume of 484,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $95.67 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.57 and a 200 day moving average of $136.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 30,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,384,000 after purchasing an additional 560,741 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on shares of Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.45.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

