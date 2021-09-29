Davis R M Inc. Has $287,000 Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,038,000 after buying an additional 1,801,310 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,563,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,382,000 after purchasing an additional 173,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,294,000 after acquiring an additional 255,568 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,722,000 after acquiring an additional 182,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,936,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,929,000 after purchasing an additional 97,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of TT opened at $176.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.78 and a 200-day moving average of $183.61. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,249 shares of company stock worth $66,404,523 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.