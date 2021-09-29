Davis R M Inc. Has $542,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,833,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Walmart by 2,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,160 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Walmart by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,866,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $686,332,000 after buying an additional 1,044,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. 30.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.17.

NYSE WMT opened at $140.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.34. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $391.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

