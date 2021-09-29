Davis R M Inc. Invests $223,000 in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,951,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,588,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,450,000 after acquiring an additional 35,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total transaction of $15,507,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,644,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $331.60 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $369.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.17 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $351.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.16.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.75.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

