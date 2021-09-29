DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,359 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $14,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 133.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DaVita news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock opened at $121.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.64. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.85 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.83.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

