Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.43

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.43 and traded as high as $2.45. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 18,864 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 101.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dawson Geophysical in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dawson Geophysical in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dawson Geophysical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,662,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dawson Geophysical by 630.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 63,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 711,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 24,356 shares during the last quarter. 46.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

