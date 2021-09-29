Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Acquires 19,386 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 281,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,386 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $22,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $513,023,000 after buying an additional 394,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SIGI shares. JMP Securities lowered Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

SIGI stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $77.16. 456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,776. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.12. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.72 and a one year high of $86.25.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

