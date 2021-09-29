Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Lowers Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 476,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,576 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $27,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% during the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after buying an additional 20,115 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,267.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 553,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 114,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.05. The company had a trading volume of 50,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,600,735. The firm has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.49. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.72 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Barclays raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

