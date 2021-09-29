Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 12,024 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,024 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $21,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,252,908,000 after buying an additional 5,797,903 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MetLife by 11.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MetLife by 25.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,706 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in MetLife by 3,588.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,151,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,369 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 210.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,678,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,023,000 after buying an additional 1,137,113 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.95. The stock had a trading volume of 139,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,104,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

