Derwent London (LON:DLN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,498.43

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,498.43 ($45.71) and traded as high as GBX 3,623 ($47.33). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 3,500 ($45.73), with a volume of 161,610 shares traded.

DLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Derwent London presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,369.75 ($44.03).

The firm has a market cap of £3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,690.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,498.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.61%.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

