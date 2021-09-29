Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 3,598 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $32,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $159.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.07. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

