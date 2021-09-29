Deutsche Bank AG Has $33.32 Million Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 895,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.84% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $33,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 12,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 892,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,201,000 after acquiring an additional 73,427 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 39,059 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AY opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.36 and a beta of 0.65. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $375.99 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,433.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on AY shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

