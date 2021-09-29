Deutsche Bank AG Has $35 Million Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 149.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 308,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,132 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.17% of Silvergate Capital worth $34,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter worth about $115,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

SI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,429,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total transaction of $1,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,231 shares of company stock worth $12,214,913. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SI stock opened at $109.55 on Wednesday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $187.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.41.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.