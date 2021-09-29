DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Position Lessened by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,440 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. DexCom accounts for 2.5% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,329,000 after buying an additional 118,012 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 7.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in DexCom by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,206,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $515,296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.25.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $9.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $546.91. 5,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,608. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $579.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $519.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.45. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.27, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 12,087 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.70, for a total transaction of $5,761,872.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total transaction of $3,866,031.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $23,891,179. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

