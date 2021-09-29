dForce Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18.52 Million (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 29th. One dForce coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce has a market cap of $24.12 million and approximately $18.52 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dForce has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00054830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00120118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.04 or 0.00166699 BTC.

dForce Coin Profile

DF is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . dForce’s official website is dforce.network

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

Buying and Selling dForce

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

