DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DLH in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC opened at $12.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.18 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.99. DLH has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $13.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. DLH had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DLH by 2.5% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in DLH by 25.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new position in DLH during the second quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in DLH by 53.5% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 726,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 253,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DLH by 57.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 32,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

