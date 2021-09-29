Douglas Joseph Hirsch Sells 123,422 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 123,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $5,467,594.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas Joseph Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 5,952 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $255,936.00.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $64.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.48. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GDRX shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James raised shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 176.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 118,554 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 4.8% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter worth $38,657,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 3.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter worth $243,000. 35.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

