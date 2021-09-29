Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 899 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $27,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Timothy Regan sold 1,601 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $50,191.35.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $76,850.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Timothy Regan sold 4,130 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $131,953.50.

On Monday, July 26th, Timothy Regan sold 1,868 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $57,833.28.

On Thursday, July 1st, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $91,020.00.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.01.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 4.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 35.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 537,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after buying an additional 140,742 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 162.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 40,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 25,191 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6.2% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.9% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 262,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

