DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,652,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,764,000 after purchasing an additional 305,558 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,448,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,438,000 after purchasing an additional 285,453 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,218,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,035,000 after purchasing an additional 27,542 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSPG stock remained flat at $$21.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. 27,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,415. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.18. DSP Group has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $532.70 million, a P/E ratio of -99.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.98.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

