DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DT Midstream Inc. is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems and compression, treatment and surface facilities. DT Midstream Inc. is based in DETROIT. “

DTM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of DTM stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 555,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,632. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.43. DT Midstream has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.36 million. Analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

