DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $9,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy stock opened at $111.43 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $92.95 and a one year high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.30 and its 200 day moving average is $127.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.08.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

