Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.08 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 50.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00066764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00102872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00136818 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,443.43 or 1.00096539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,880.66 or 0.06793598 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.32 or 0.00800237 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

