Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,488 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $23,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.46.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DUK traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.81. The stock had a trading volume of 42,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,305. The firm has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.31. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $82.04 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

