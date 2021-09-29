Dynamic Hits Market Capitalization of $4.89 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $4.89 million and $7.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,402.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.95 or 0.06909844 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.41 or 0.00347641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $490.68 or 0.01157207 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00109877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.53 or 0.00612061 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.48 or 0.00564778 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.98 or 0.00301815 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

