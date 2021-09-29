Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Bought by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 99,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 13,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,577,000 after buying an additional 61,504 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 315,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after buying an additional 57,634 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 107,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $3,222,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $9,438,202 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

NYSE:DT traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.14. 52,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,699. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $74.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.43, a PEG ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. Research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

