Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,814,000 after buying an additional 1,814,350 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after buying an additional 787,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after buying an additional 707,368 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,412,000 after purchasing an additional 690,837 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 4,261.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 618,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,517,000 after purchasing an additional 604,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.06.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $153.99 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $98.99 and a 1 year high of $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.59.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

