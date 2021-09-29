eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,889,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,708 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in eBay were worth $483,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in eBay by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in eBay by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in eBay by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,709 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in eBay by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $155,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.05.

Shares of EBAY opened at $71.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $77.83.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

