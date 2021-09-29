Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 28.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,888 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 23.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,341,000 after purchasing an additional 617,083 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ecolab by 13.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,228,000 after purchasing an additional 552,683 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $93,240,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,738,000 after acquiring an additional 311,153 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,980,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $212.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $231.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.64.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

