Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.76

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.76 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33). Edenville Energy shares last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.33), with a volume of 50,130 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 31.76. The firm has a market cap of £5.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54.

Edenville Energy Company Profile (LON:EDL)

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. Its principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

