Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $18.55, but opened at $17.03. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 874 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Alan J. Russell sold 26,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $497,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $208,765.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logos Global Management LP raised its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,231,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,460,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,195,000 after buying an additional 78,003 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 127,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

